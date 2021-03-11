Eddie Murphy To Be Inducted Into NAACP Image Awards Hall Of Fame

Eddie Murphy will be inducted into the Image Awards Hall of Fame at this year’s ceremony, the NAACP announced on Thursday.

Bestowed upon a pioneering artist, whose work has shaped the future of his or her profession, the Hall of Fame Award will be presented to the Oscar nominee by his longtime friend and collaborator, Arsenio Hall.

“We are honored to celebrate one of the most influential comedic geniuses in the entertainment industry and an individual who has inspired a generation of Black talent,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. “To this day, Eddie Murphy’s work continues to bring joy and laughter to individuals around the world, and he is an amazing example of Black excellence, creativity, and artistry.”

A stand-up comic who rocketed to fame as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, Murphy received the award, in recognition of his 40-plus years as a performer. It was at the age of 21 that Murphy starred in box-office smash 48 Hours, and he’s gone to lead more than 70 films, including Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America and Dreamgirls.

Recently, Murphy reentered the spotlight with Coming 2 America, a long-awaited sequel to his classic 1988 comedy, released by Amazon Studios. This awards season, the tour-de-force performer will also be presented with the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylist Guild’s Distinguished Artisan honor.

Airing live on BET, the 52d NAACP Image Awards will be simulcast across ViacomCBS Networks, including CBS, BET Her, VH1, MTV, MTV2, and LOGO on Saturday, March 27th at 8/7c.