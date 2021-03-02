Eddie Murphy To Receive Distinguished Artisan Honor At Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

Eddie Murphy, known not only for his comedy skills but also his entertaining on-screen transformations in titles including Coming To America and The Nutty Professor, will receive the Distinguished Artisan honor at the eighth annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylist Guild Awards.

The MUAHS award will celebrate Murphy and his versatile four-decade career on screen and television. Arsenio Hall will present his Coming 2 America co-star with the award at the virtual ceremony on Saturday, Apr. 3.

The Guild’s Distinguished Artisan Award is given annually to those whose body of work in the film and television industry was richly enhanced by the consistent collaboration of make-up and hair styling artistry creating memorable characters throughout their career. Previous recipients include Sir Patrick Stewart, Melissa McCarthy, Gary Oldman, Johnny Depp, Ryan Murphy and Guillermo del Toro.

“From The Nutty Professor to Prince Akeem, Eddie Murphy is a legendary actor whose myriad of characters live in our hearts forever. He has expertly created memorable personalities in numerous award winning films, often portraying multiple characters in the same film. This award recognizes all the hours that he has spent in the make-up chair collaborating with our talented and innovative make-up artists and hair stylists, and we celebrate these great relationships and Eddie’s enormous talents,” said Julie Socash, President of IATSE Local 706.

Murphy most recently transformed into legendary underground comic personality Rudy Ray Moore for Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name, for which he received Golden Globes and Critics Choice Association best actor nominations. In September Murphy landed his first career Primetime Emmy four Outstanding Guest Actor Comedy Series when he returned host Saturday Night Live.

In 2007, Murphy received rave reviews and critical acclaim for his portrayal of James “Thunder” Early in the Dreamworks film Dreamgirls, a performance which would garner him the Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, as well as earning him his first Academy Award nomination in the same category.

Oscar and Emmy winner Matthew Mungle will receive the ceremony’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The 8th Annual Awards Gala is produced by IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss/Honeysweet Creative.