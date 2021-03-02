Ed Harris To Direct Robert Duvall, Garrett Hedlund In ‘The Ploughmen’

EXCLUSIVE: Ed Harris has set Robert Duvall and Garret Hedlund to star in The Ploughmen. This will be the third film that Harris directs, after Pollock and Appaloosa. Harris wrote the screenplay, adapted from Kim Zupan’s 2014 debut novel. Amy Madigan and newcomer Lily Harris are also set for the film.

Pic is slated to begin filming in early May on location in the Missouri Breaks area of Montana, and in New Mexico,

Ginger Sledge of Zenzero Pictures (Where’d You Go Bernadette, Last Flag Flying) is set to produce, as is Robert Knott who produced Appaloosa together with Sledge and Harris.

The Ploughmen is the story of the strange friendship that develops between a haunted young deputy sheriff and a notorious old murderer that turns both their worlds upside down. The men sit across from each other in the dark, talking through the bars of a county jail cell. John Gload is a killer so adept at his job that only now has he been apprehended. Valentine Millimaki is low man in the Copper County sheriff’s department, who works the overnight shift that puts him in proximity with the killer. The young sheriff finds much in common with his prisoner, and dangerously seeks counsel from him.

Harris is repped by by Julian Sajfen of Ziffern Brittenham; Sledge by Greenberg Glusker; Duvall by Nigel Meiojas and UTA; Garrett Hedlund by WME, Brillstein, and David Weber; Knott by Thruline and APA.