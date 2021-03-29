‘Dune’ Outfit DNEG Appoints Global Head Of Research; ‘The Night’ Composer Launches Middle East Mentoring Program — Global Briefs

VFX Firm DNEG Hires Global Head Of Research

EXCLUSIVE: VFX powerhouse DNEG, whose recent movies include The Matrix 4, Dune and F9: The Fast Saga, has appointed digital technology innovator and real-time workflow expert Roy C. Anthony as Global Head of Research. Hired by DNEG ’s Global CTO, Paul Salvini, Anthony’s primary focus will be on emerging technologies, driving innovation within the domains of real-time technology and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the artist experience across visual effects and animation. Anthony spent 13 years as a Senior Solutions Architect in the Research & Innovation division at Christie Digital Systems and was most recently Vice President of Creative Development and Operations at Ventuz Technology. Anthony holds patents in Stereoscopy, VR / AR display systems and calibration, and is a co-author of three academic publications on high frame-rate film. Oscar-winning firm DNEG has worked on movies and series including First Man, Chernobyl, Blade Runner 2049, Ex Machina, Interstellar and The Wheel Of Time.

