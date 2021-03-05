Duffer Bros. & Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Adapting Stephen King’s ‘Talisman’ As Netflix Series

Stephen King’s The Talisman is in the works for the small screen. Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers, Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Paramount Television Studios are adapting the book as a series for Netflix, sources close to the project confirmed to Deadline.

The Talisman tells the story of Jack Sawyer, a 12-year old boy who sets off on an epic road-trip quest to save the life of his dying mother. He is in search of the Talisman, a powerful relic that can not only heal his mother but, as he learns, save the world. Sawyer’s journey criss-crosses two realities: the America we know and its dangerous, fantasy-world twin, The Territories.

Stranger Things writer-executive producer Curtis Gwinn, will write and serve as showrunner of the project. Netflix will co-produce in association with Amblin TV and Paramount TV Studios, we hear. Matt and Ross Duffer will executive produce via their Monkey Massacre Productions, along with Speilberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin TV. King also would serve as an executive producer, along with Paramount Television. Todd Cohen will oversee the project for Amblin, along with Spielberg, Frank, and Falvey.

Netflix would not comment.

King has owned the screen rights to The Talisman since 1982, two years before the book was published, but never found a way to develop the property as a feature.

The Talisman was once in development as a TNT miniseries, but was never picked up to series.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the project.