Six Dr. Seuss Books Will No Longer Be Published Due To “Hurtful And Wrong” Imagery

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is closing the book on six titles, including And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo and McElligot’s Pool, due to what the organization concedes are “hurtful and wrong” character portrayals.

Today’s announcement, posted on the Dr. Seuss Enterprises website, comes after some works by the late children’s author have drawn scrutiny for racist and insensitive imagery, particularly in their depictions of Black and Asian characters.

“Today, on Dr. Seuss’s Birthday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises celebrates reading and also our mission of supporting all children and families with messages of hope, inspiration, inclusion, and friendship,” the statement reads.

Read the full statement below.

Related Story Dr. Seuss Canceled By Virginia School System For 'Read Across America' Day

The organization, which oversees the legacy of the popular and still-lucrative Theodor Seuss Geisel, who died in 1991, said that it had consulted a panel of experts including educators in reviewing its catalog of titles and made the decision last year to cease publication of six titles: And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!, and The Cat’s Quizzer.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises writes. “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”

The announcement arrives on what is both Geisel’s birthday and the annual Read Across America Day founded by the National Education Association in 1998. Read Across America Day was intentionally established on Geisel’s birthday, though the Association has deemphasized the connection in recent years while promoting a more diverse roster of writers and books for kids.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Seuss Enterprises said it is “committed to listening and learning and will continue to review our entire portfolio.”

The six axed titles announced today have long drawn criticism from some readers. For example, And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, first published in 1937, includes a stereotypical depiction of a Chinese man, which until Geisel’s revision in the late 1970s referred to the character as “Chinaman.” If I Ran the Zoo, first published in 1950, has long been targeted for its caricatures of grass-skirted Africans and Asians with, as the text describes, “eyes all a slant”

Here is the full text of today’s announcement:

Statement from Dr. Seuss Enterprises

March 2, 2021

Today, on Dr. Seuss’s Birthday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises celebrates reading and also our mission of supporting all children and families with messages of hope, inspiration, inclusion, and friendship.

We are committed to action. To that end, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, working with a panel of experts, including educators, reviewed our catalog of titles and made the decision last year to cease publication and licensing of the following titles: And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!, and The Cat’s Quizzer. These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.

Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families.

The criticism of certain Seuss imagery is not new: In 2017, the Dr. Seuss Museum in Springfield, Massachusetts removed a wall mural that included the “Chinaman” illustration from And to Think I Saw It On Mulberry Street. Geisel’s stepdaughter Leagrey Dimond favored keeping the mural in place to spark debate, but agreed that some Seuss images were “ugly caricatures.”

(SCMP) Racism row: Dr Seuss museum pulls mural after ‘Chinaman’ art offends three authors https://t.co/PbaWIMivmZ pic.twitter.com/dbQrFYWA7s — InfoseekChina (@InfoseekChina) October 8, 2017

Geisel, whose works have, in general, largely been interpreted as humanist and even anti-establishment, came to regret his World War II-era political cartooning for its racist depictions. His great-nephew Ted Owens told The New York Times in 2017, “I think he would find it a legitimate criticism, because I remember talking to him about it at least once and him saying that things were done a certain way back then. Characterizations were done, and he was a cartoonist and he tended to adopt those. And I know later in his life he was not proud of those at all.”