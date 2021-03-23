You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Dr. Death’: Starzplay To Stream Peacock Limited Series In Europe, Latin America

Starzplay has picked up a bunch of international rights for Peacock’s true-crime limited series Dr. Death, starring Joshua Jackson, Alec Baldwin, and Christian Slater.

The Lionsgate-backed international streamer will carry the UCP-produced series, based on the hit Wondery podcast of the same name, in the UK, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and throughout Latin America, including Brazil and Mexico.

Written by Patrick Macmanus, who serves as showrunner, Dr. Death is based on the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Jackson), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed.

Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians — neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Slater) — set out to stop him. Dr. Death explores Duntsch’s twisted mind and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.

Dr. Death is executive produced by Macmanus via his Littleton Road Productions banner, and under his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Taylor Latham also executive produce via Escape Artists, as well as Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery. Series directors include Maggie Kiley — who also will executive produce the first two episodes — Jennifer Morrison and So Yong Kim.

Starzplay acquired the series from NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

