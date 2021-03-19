‘Dopesick’: Rebecca Wisocky & Meagen Fay To Recur In Hulu Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Rebecca Wisocky (Devious Maids) and Meagen Fay (Hightown) have been tapped for recurring roles in Dopesick, Hulu’s eight-episode limited series based on Beth Macy’s bestselling book. The project is from The Handmaid’s Tale executive producer Warren Littlefield and Touchstone Television.

They’ll join series regulars Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Dever, Peter Sarsgaard, Will Poulter, Rosario Dawson, John Hoogenakker, Philippa Soo, Michael Stuhlbarg and Jake McDorman, we well as Jaime Ray, Andrea Frankle and Will Chase, who recur.

Written by Danny Strong and directed by Barry Levinson, Dopesick is described as an ambitious, harrowing and compelling look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction. It takes viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA and the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan. The unsparing yet deeply human portraits of the various affected families and their intersecting stories hold up a mirror to where America is right now, while shining a hopeful light on the heroes battling the worst drug epidemic in American history.

Wisocky will play an FDA official who is involved with regulating OxyContin. Fay is Sister Beth Davies, a nun who provides therapy for opioid abuse disorder that has ravaged her community in Appalachia.

Strong and Levinson executive produce Dopesick with Keaton, John Goldwyn, Littlefield via the Littlefield Company, Macy and Karen Rosenfelt. The limited series is set to premiere this year on Hulu, but the streamer has not set a date.

Wisocky recently wrapped production as a series reg on CBS’ single camera comedy pilot, Ghosts. She was previously a series regular on Lifetime’s Devious Maids and she recently recurred on Star Trek: Picard and on Apple series For All Mankind. Wisocky is repped by BRS/Gage Talent and Main Title Entertainment.

Fay recently recurred on Starz’s Hightown, as well as NBC’s Superstore and Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, among others. Her recent film credits include the Oscar-winning La La Land. Fay is repped by KMR and Main Title Entertainment.