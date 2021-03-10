‘Doom Patrol’: Michelle Gomez Joins Season 3 As Series Regular, Will Play Madame Rouge

Doom Patrol has found its Madame Rouge in The Flight Attendant‘s Michelle Gomez.

Gomez, who also appeared as Madam Satan in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, will join as a series regular and act alongside Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby and Matt Bomer in Doom Patrol season 3. She will appear as the DC Universe’s complicated and electrifying eccentric, who arrives at Doom Manor with a very specific mission… if only she could remember it.

In Doom Patrol, the ragtag group consists of superhero outcasts Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Bomer), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Guerrero), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (Bowlby), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade). All of them have experienced trauma that gave them their special abilities, but with the guidance of The Chief (Timothy Dalton), they come together to help investigate phenomena as unique as them. When The Chief disappears, they spring into action when Cyborg presents them with a mission they can’t refuse.

Prior to her HBO Max and Netflix roles, Gomez appeared as Missy in Doctor Who season eight. In 2016 she received a BAFTA nomination for her role in the BBC sci-fi series. Her additional television credits include the HBOs The Brink and Fox’s Gotham, as well as the UK series Bad Education, Psychobitches, Feel the Force, Green Wing, Carrie and Barry and The Book Group.

Beyond television credits, Gomez has also appeared in a number of films and theater productions. She acted in Boeing Boeing, The Vagina Monologues at the Royal Albert Hall, and The Taming of the Shrew for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Gomez is repped by Industry Entertainment, Peikoff Mahan and Viewpoint.

Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Geoff Johns serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.