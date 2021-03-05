‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’: Emma Meisel Joins ‘Doogie Howser’ Reboot At Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: Emma Meisel (American Horror Story: 1984) is set as a series regular opposite Peyton Elizabeth Lee in Disney+’s upcoming comedy series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Written by Kourtney Kang and set in present-day Hawaii, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. reimagines the Neil Patrick Harris-starring Doogie Howser M.D. as a half-hour medical dramedy with a female lead. It follows Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a 16-year-old mixed-race girl who juggles a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Guiding Lahela — and also complicating things — is her family, including her spitfire Irish mother Dr. Clara Hannon (Kathleen Rose Perkins), who’s also Chief of Staff at the hospital and Lahela’s supervisor, and her Hawaiian “Local Boy” father (Jason Scott Lee) who struggles to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl.

Meisel will play Steph Denisco, Lahela’s best friend, as well as romantic consigliere, who has a penchant for making an entrance.

Cast also includes series regulars Mapuana Makia and Matthew Sato.

Dayna Bochco, widow of Doogie Howser co-creator Steven Bochco, and son, Jesse Bochco, serve as executive producers for the reboot, along with Kang, Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar. 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio.

Best known as Midge Moran on FX’s American Horror Story: 1984, Meisel’s other credits include Maddie on Vegas High and Angela on ABC’s The Kids Are Alright. She’s repped by Allegory Creative Talent and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.