‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’: Matthew Sato Joins ‘Doogie Howser’ Reboot At Disney+

Matthew Sato is set as a series regular opposite Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jason Scott Lee and Mapuana Makia in Disney+’s upcoming comedy series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Written by Kourtney Kang and set in present-day Hawaii, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. reimagines the Neil Patrick Harris-starring Doogie Howser M.D. as a half-hour medical dramedy with a female lead. It follows Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a 16-year-old mixed-race girl who juggles a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Guiding Lahela — and also complicating things — is her family, including her spitfire Irish mother Dr. Clara Hannon (Perkins), who’s also Chief of Staff at the hospital and Lahela’s supervisor, and her Hawaiian “Local Boy” father (Jason Scott Lee) who struggles to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl.

Sato will play Kia, the brother of Dr. Lahela Kamealoha.

Dayna Bochco, widow of Doogue Howser co-creator Steven Bochco, and son, Jesse Bochco, serve as executive producers for the reboot, along with Kang, Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar. 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio.

Sato also guest-starred on Hawaii Five-O. He grew up in Mililani, a city located near the center of the island of O’ahu, Hawaii. He is also a singer and songwriter. Sato is repped by AEFH, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Nancy Bernal in Hawaii.