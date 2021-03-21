Donald Trump Will Start His Own Social Media Service, Top Aide Says

Jason Miller told Fox News’ ​”Media Buzz” today that the former president will be back in two to three months with a new social media platform that will “completely redefine the game.”

Miller didn’t provide details, but Trump has hinted in the past on such plans. He was a prolific user of Twitter until he was dropped by the platform in January. Twitter claimed he was inciting violence after supporters invaded the Capitol building in Washington, DC.

Trump’s return would likely galvanize a conservative movement that’s been fractured strict controls on other social media services and deplatforming by service providers. The former president has not stated what he plans to do in the future vis-a-vis politics, aside from saying that he was not done at one point.