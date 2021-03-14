Donald Trump Relays Comments On Meghan Markle Interview: “She’s No Good”

Former President Donald Trump said Meghan Markle was “no good,” an ex-advisor claimed on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast earlier this week.

However, the former president declined to publicly weigh-in on Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the Duchess of Sussex, citing the treatment of British television pundit Piers Morgan for speaking negatively on Markle.

Jason Miller claimed Trump told him, “She’s no good… I said it and now everybody is seeing it,” Miller said. However, Trump said Miller could share his comments and “make a little news” on the podcast if he wished, with one caveat: “You realize if you say anything negative about Meghan Markle you get canceled, look at Piers (Morgan),” Trump said, according to Miller.

Trump told Miller, “I’m on team Piers,” who frequently interviewed Trump during his presidency.

“Piers Morgan is the best, he’s the greatest, and they went and tried to cancel him simply because he criticized Meghan Markle,” Miller said Trump told him.

Trump was previously on the record as not being a Markle fan. When she called him “misogynistic” and “divisive,” during the run-up to the 2016 election, he punched back. “I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

Last September, Trump allowed that he was “not a fan” when Markle and Prince Harry hinted at a Joe Biden presidential endorsement.

“And I would say this — and she probably has heard that — but I wish a lot of luck to Harry, because he’s gonna need it,” Trump said then.