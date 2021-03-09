Dominique Fishback Joins Samuel L. Jackson In ‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’; Ramin Bahrani To Direct Apple Limited Series

Judas and the Black Messiah co-star Dominique Fishback is set as a lead alongside Samuel L. Jackson in Apple TV+’s The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey limited series. The White Tiger writer-director-producer Ramin Bahari has signed on to direct and executive produce the six-episode series based on the acclaimed novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley, who will write the screen adaptation and also executive produce alongside Jackson.

Both Fishback and Bahari received BAFTA nominations earlier today for their work on Judas and the Black Messiah (supporting actress) and The White Tiger (adapted screenplay), respectively.

In The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, produced by Apple Studios, Jackson stars as Ptolemy Grey, a 91-year-old man forgotten by his family, by his friends, by even himself. On the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy experiences a seismic shift when he’s given the tremendous opportunity to briefly regain his memories, and uses this precious and fleeting lucidity to solve his nephew’s death and come to terms with his past.

Fishback will play Robyn, a friend of the family who helps Ptolemy (Jackson).

David Levine and Eli Selden will executive produce the project for Anonymous Content, along with Diane Houslin, Mosley and Bahari. LaTanya Richardson Jackson will also executive produce.

Fishback can currently be seen starring opposite Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield in the Warner Bros/Macro feature Judas and the Black Messiah, about Black Panther party member Fred Hampton. Her other most recent film credits include starring roles in Netflix’s Project Power opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Fox 2000’s The Hate U Give. On television, she’s known for her role as call girl Darlene on HBO’s The Deuce. Fishback, who is today’s guest of Deadline’s New Hollywood podcast (you can listen to it here), is repped by Management 360, WME and Schreck Rose Dapello.

Bahrani wrote, produced and directed The White Tiger, produced by and starring Priyanka Chopra, who debuted on Netflix earlier this year. He’s next set to write, direct and produce the film adaptation of the novel Amnesty for Netflix. The film is based on the novel by White Tiger author Aravind Adiga. Bahrani is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.