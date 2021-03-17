Dominic Treadwell-Collins Lands ITV Series; ‘I May Destroy You’ Dominates RTS Awards; UK’s Garden Studios Expands — Global Briefs

‘A Very English Scandal’ Producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins Lands ITV Series

More than a year after joining ITV Studios, A Very English Scandal producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins has a name for his label and his first series. Happy Prince has been commissioned by ITV to make relationship drama You & Me, which is written by newcomer Jamie Davis and executive produced by It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies. The three-part series is told over two separate timelines and is a story about finding love when you least expect it, with Jess, Ben and Emma all experiencing tragedy they fear they will never overcome. Davis is an actor who has appeared in Misfits and Shameless, but You & Me represents his first script commission. Executive producer Treadwell-Collins said: “Jamie’s writing is filled with such humour, heart and soul – so it feels fitting that You & Me is the first commission for Happy Prince. It’s properly joyful and inspiring to work with Russell again and begin a creative relationship with a talent like Jamie.”

‘I May Destroy You’ Dominates RTS Awards

After dominating the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards last week, BBC/HBO drama I May Destroy You has scooped another three prizes at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards. Creator Michaela Coel won best actress and writer, while the drama walked away with best miniseries. Other winners included Mae Martin, the creator of Channel 4/Netflix series Feel Good, who won best comedy writer and the breakthrough prize. The Masked Singer won best entertainment show, while In My Skin was named best drama series. The latter, produced by Expectation and picked up by Hulu in the U.S., has just been commissioned for a second season by the BBC. Elsewhere, Russell T Davies picked up a lifetime achievement gong, while Netflix’s UK originals chief Anne Mensah won the judges’ prize. Full winners here.

London’s Garden Studios Expands

London’s Garden Studios says it is expanding with a new site – The Orchid Production Village – featuring eleven serviced offices, two shooting spaces (totalling 40,000 sq.ft) and a 16,000 sq.ft workshop. This is in addition to the studio’s existing three soundstages, three shooting spaces, four large fully equipped production offices and workshop units. The site is located in Park Royal, Central London, which is seven miles from creative hub Soho. Garden Studios has also now opened its first virtual production stage for bookings. Powered by Unreal Engine, the virtual stage is 4,800 sq ft and offers a socially distanced shooting environment for filmmakers.