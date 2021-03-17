You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Dolemite’ Breakout Da’Vine Joy Randolph Joins Sandra Bullock In Paramount’s ‘Lost City Of D’

EXCLUSIVE: Da’Vine Joy Randolph has joined the cast of Paramount’s romantic action adventure comedy The Lost City of D starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. Patti Harrison is also on board. Bullock is producing through her Fortis Films banner with Liza Chasin and her company 3dot Productions. Seth Gordon is also attached to produce via Exhibit A.

Adam and Aaron Nee are directing and working with Dana Fox on the production draft.

The story follows a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock) who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum) until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.

It’s unknown what character Randolph will play.

Randolph came following her scene-stealing role in the Netflix comedy Dolemite Is My Name which starred Eddie Murphy and Wesley Snipes. Even within the ensemble Randolph held her own, and her rave reviews put her on the map with the rest of the industry. She followed that up with the recently released The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which earned her co-star Andra Day an Oscar nomination.

Randolph is repped by Paradigm, Lighthouse Entertainment and Fox Rothschild.

