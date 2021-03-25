Documentary+ Taps Sundance Senior Film Programmer Charlie Sextro As Editor-In-Chief

EXCLUSIVE: Documentary+, the nascent streaming service from XTR, is bolstering its rank with the hire of Sundance’s Charlie Sextro.

Sextro is working with the company as its editor-in-chief of the service, overseeing the curation of films for the nonfiction platform. He will also remain a Senior Programmer for the Sundance Film Festival.

The streaming platform features a film library that ranges from Academy Award-winners to festival darlings.

“There are few people on the planet as passionate about documentaries as Charlie Sextro,” said Bryn Mooser, co-founder of Documentary+ and CEO of XTR. “His work the past decade with Sundance has shaped the modern documentary industry as we know it and it’s an honor for us to have him on our team. We can’t wait to share what we’re working on together.”

Sextro’s possesses over a decade of experience at the Sundance Film Festival, where he helped shape the festival, curating feature-length films in all sections, series/episodic projects, and oversees the creation of the public screening schedule including the festival’s 2021 virtual edition. Prior to Sundance, he worked in film acquisitions at Paramount Vantage and Peace Arch Entertainment.

“I grew up in Texas, where it was hard to find a documentary to watch. Luckily, I had an incredible local video store that opened my mind to the world of cinema,” said Sextro. “Documentary+ is the future version of the local video store, providing the opportunity to watch the world’s greatest documentaries, no matter who you are or where you live, all over the world.”

Documentary+ launched in early 2021 with a curated selection of films and features from award-winning filmmakers including Spike Jonze, Kathryn Bigelow, Terrence Malick, Brett Morgen, Andrea Nevins, Roger Ross Williams, Zana Briski, Davis Guggenheim, and Werner Herzog. Documentary+ also features works from Lana Wilson (Miss Americana), Ramona S. Diaz (A Thousand Cuts), Nanfu Wang (One Child Nation), Clay Tweel (Gleason), Kareem Tabsch (Mucho Mucho Amor), and Laura Gabbert (Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles).