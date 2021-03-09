Disneyland To Open In Late April, Disney CEO Bob Chapek Says

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Disneyland will open in “late April” — declining to give a specific date today but at least narrowing the window.

Under new state reopening guidelines released Friday by California public health officials, the park could have opened April 1. Attendance at the Magic Kingdom initially will be limited to California residents upon reopening.

In Florida, the parks are open at 35% capacity and having no trouble attracting guests. Disney over the weekend reported that all parks at Walt Disney World are completely booked next week for Disney Resort guests and theme park tickets guests. Disney’s Hollywood Studios also has no availability for the rest of the month for guests as spring break crowds push the capacity at the Florida attraction.

The park closed a year ago this week.

Chapek said recently that Disney has used the time off to make improvements to the park., “We are making sure that when they re-enter, that we have a better guest experience” including attractions with increasingly immersive storytelling. Personalization efforts may draw on consumer data to develop things like customer park itineraries.

“There are changes, things we always wanted to do, improvements to the guest experience,” said Chapek, who has been at the helm of Disney for about a year, the seventh CEO of the company that turns 100 in 2023. He cited Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in Disneyland: “There’s a million lines of code in the program that runs Rise of the Resistance. Which makes it extremely complicated but also makes it extremely immersive storytelling. We imagine that that’s the world going forward.” He didn’t name other specific attractions but implied there’s been a lot of thinking and planning over the past year during the forced hiatus.

Disney has been working on a “frictionless” guest experience including keyless check-in, mobile ordering of food so guests don’t have wait in the park — “your food’s ready” — and contactless screening.