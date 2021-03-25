Disneyland Plans For New Attractions, Shops And Restaurants At Theme Park

The Walt Disney Co. revealed plans on Thursday for renovations and upgrades at its landmark Anaheim resort. On the menu are new attractions, shops, and restaurants.

The “Disneyland Forward” plan will be enacted within the theme’s parks existing 490 acres. The builds will focus on underdeveloped existing areas of the resort near two Disney hotels west of the theme parks and in a parking lot east of the resort.

Specifics on the projects as to cost and what will be done were not made public. The time frame for bringing plans to the Anaheim City Council is before 2023, but city officials are said to be on board with the Disneyland updates. No public funds will be expended and there are no plans for a third theme park in Anaheim.

Disney officials pointed to areas at their other parks as possible additions to Anaheim, but failed to certify any of them. Those mentioned included areas based on the Disney movies Tangled, Peter Pan and Frozen, all opening next year at Tokyo DisneySea in Japan. The Shanghai Disneyland area based on the movie Zootopia now under construction and the new Toy Story Land and Tron ride at Walt Disney World in Florida are other possibilities.