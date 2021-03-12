Disneyland Paris Delays April 2 Reopening Date Indefinitely

UPDATE: Disneyland Paris has indefinitely delayed its planned April 2 opening given the Covid-19 situation, which has deteriorated in France and across much of Europe.

The park said it’s optimistic on a speedy reopening and will keep its site updated. Meanwhile, patrons with tickets can change the date or ask for a refund.

“We can’t wait to welcome you back again,” it said.

Disneyland Paris announced the April 2 date back January. The park closed last March when the pandemic hit, opened in July and closed again in October. It had originally planned to reopen in February.

The announcement contrasts with much better news for Disney parks Stateside as flagship Disneyland in Anaheim will open in late April, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said this week, and Walt Disney Word is booked solid this month. The virus is retreating and vaccinations rolling out relatively quickly in the U.S. but that’s not the case in Europe, where countries from France and England to Italy and Germany have tightened restriction.

Related Story Disneyland Refunding Annual Passports, Sunsetting The Program

Compte tenu de la situation actuelle et des restrictions de déplacement, Disneyland Paris ne rouvrira pas le 2 avril comme prévu. Si vous avez effectué une réservation, nous vous invitons à consulter la mise à jour de nos conditions commerciales ➡ https://t.co/rEmfcxuqer pic.twitter.com/Pxmjb9I9RW — Disneyland Paris (@DisneylandParis) March 12, 2021

Previously: Disneyland Paris announced Monday that its reopening would be delayed until at least April 2. The park, which closed for a second time on October 29, had planned to reopen on February 13. The park previously was closed from March-July 2020, reopened, and then closed down again in April 2020.

The new start date will pertain “if conditions permit,” according to the statement. The company then noted that in “the current context our plans continue to evolve” with the ebb and flow of the pandemic.

France stood on the verge of 3 million infections on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. That makes it the sixth-most infected country in the world. The country, which has seen just more than 70,000 deaths due to the pandemic, went under a 6 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew this weekend due to fears about the spread of B.1.17, the UK variant of the virus thought to be 50% more transmissible than the more common form of Covid-19.

Film & TV No Longer Exempt From UK Travel Restrictions, Meaning Arrivals Must Now Self-Isolate For 10 Days

In a statement posted to Twitter, the company wrote:

Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of February as initially planned.

If conditions permit, we will reopen Disneyland Paris on the 2nd of April, 2021 and will welcome reservations from that date forward. Given the current context our plans continue to evolve, but please know that we will make every effort to provide updates as soon as it is possible.

Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of February as initially planned. If you have a booking with us during the closing period, please check our website for our latest commercial conditions: https://t.co/3c0DbxYPLC pic.twitter.com/yom7cB4it3 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 18, 2021

Theme parks have been among the very hardest-hit entertainment segment in the pandemic era, along with movie theaters and live events. At Disney, Parks and Resorts has traditionally made up about a third of the company’s revenue, with the division seeing sales fall 61% in fourth-quarter 2020 from the year earlier.

Walt Disney said in November that it would terminate a total of 32,000 employees, mainly in its Parks, Experiences and Resorts division — including 28,000 already announced — in the first half of its fiscal 2021, meaning by March.

Other Disney parks that remain closed include Hong Kong Disneyland and the original Disneyland in Anaheim. A parking lot at the latter park has been turned into a mass vaccination site. Disneyland shut down its annual pass program this month, citing “continuing uncertainty” created by the pandemic.

Walt Disney World in Orlando remains open, with Covid-related precautions in place. Ditto Shanghai Disneyland.