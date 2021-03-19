Disney U.S. Employees Can Begin Phased Return To Offices This Summer

EXCLUSIVE: We hear on good authority that Disney’s stateside employees can begin returning to their offices after July 4.

It’s just another great sign that Covid is quelling, and the entertainment industry is beginning to readjust to some normalcy. We told you last week that WarnerMedia employees were provided notification that they could return in early September.

Disney employees were notified this morning via an internal company video that was emailed out.

I understand it is a phased return in how the Disney staff will eventually come back to the office.

Disney provided no comment when reached about their upcoming return to office policy.