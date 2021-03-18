Disney ‘Stargirl’ Sequel Adds Judd Hirsch & Tyrel Jackson Williams

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Judd Hirsch and Lab Rats: Bionic Island actor Tyrel Jackson Williams have joined Disney’s feature sequel for Stargirl.

The Julia Hart directed, co-written with husband Jordan Horowitz, follows Stargirl’s (Grace VanderWaal) journey out of Mica into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibility. The script is based on the original character from Jerry Spinelli’s best-selling book of the same name. VanderWaal will write and perform new original music for the sequel. Elijah Richardson plays Evan, the romantic lead opposite VanderWaal.

Hirsch will play Mr. Mitchell, one of Stargirl’s new neighbors while Williams will play Terrell, Evan’s older brother and an aspiring filmmaker. They join Judy Greer, who we first told you plays Ana, Stargirl’s mom; and Uma Thurman who will portray Roxanne Martel, a musician Stargirl admires and encounters on her journey.

Jeanne McCarthy and Nicole Abellera are casting the sequel. Ellen Goldsmith-Vein & Lee Stollman will produce for Gotham Group, Horowitz will produce for Hart & Horowitz’s company Original Headquarters. Kristin Hahn and Spinelli are EPs.

Hirsch received a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for his turn in Robert Redford’s Ordinary People and won a Best Actor- TV Comedy Series Golden Globe for Dear John in 1989. He won two Emmys for playing the role of Alex Reiger on TV’s hit series Taxi across 114 episodes. His series include The Goldbergs, Superior Donuts, Damages and Numb3rs. On the big screen his credits include the Safdie Brothers’ Uncut Gems, The Muppets, Tower Heist, A Beautiful Mind, and Man on the Moon. Hirsch is repped by Talent Works and Nigro Karlin Segal and Feldstein.

Gersh and Seven Summits repped Williams stars next in the Netflix feature Thunder Force opposite Octavia Spencer, Jason Bateman and Melissa McCarthy; and starred in Failure to Launch and The Bachelors. On TV, his credits include Modern Family, Brockmire, and The Backyardigans as Tyrone.