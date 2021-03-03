Disney Sells Stake In German Family Channel Super RTL

Disney is continuing its retreat from traditional television by selling its stake in German family channel Super RTL.

The U.S. company’s joint-venture partner, the German broadcasting giant RTL, has acquired Disney’s 50% holding in the channel. RTL will now own 100% of Super RTL.

Financial terms were not disclosed, and the transaction is subject to approval from German and Austrian competition authorities.

Disney’s sale follows its decision last year to close its UK channels, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior. The American media giant is increasingly focusing its efforts on streamer Disney+.

Super RTL airs a mixture of children’s programming and family-friendly general entertainment series, such as 30 Rock and House.