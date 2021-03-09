Disney+ Tops 100 Million Subscribers – CEO Bob Chapek

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Tuesday the company’s fast-growing streaming service Disney+ has topped 100 million subscribers.

He was speaking at the annual shareholders meeting. More coming as the event unspools.

The stock is widely held by retail investors and the annual meeting are often family affairs with kids in tow. The year since the last event — held live in Raleigh-Durham — has been one of the most transformative, eventful and triumphant years in the company’s history. There was change at the top and a major reorganization of the entire entertainment business, rapid growth at Disney+ surpassed all expectations. It leads new streaming services.

Covid-19 lockdowns that closed theme parks, stalled production and shuttered movie theaters. The stock price — and this is a shareholders meeting — surged as Wall Street applauded the deft digital pivot. Add to that enthusiasm that’s currently bubbling on reopening hopes with vaccines rolling out briskly and large swathes of the economy back in business.

Disney’s investor day on Dec. 10 featured over 100 new products with many heading to Disney_ but also a solid endorsement by Chapek of the importance of theatrical releases.

MORE