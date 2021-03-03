Disney Alum Kevin Mayer To Lead Streaming Service DAZN As Chairman, Replacing John Skipper

Kevin Mayer, whose long tenure at Disney culminated in the successful launch of Disney+, is joining sports streaming outfit DAZN as chairman.

He replaces former colleague John Skipper, the longtime former ESPN executive who steered DAZN through launches in the U.S. and other global territories. Backed by billionaire Len Blavatnik, DAZN specializes in boxing and soccer, but also controls rights to several other sports in select parts of the world.

Given its resources, the service has been considered a candidate to make a play for more high-end sports rights. The value of those rights has declined internationally, making them attractive, and is becoming unwieldy for traditional U.S. media companies. In keeping with its new mission to expand to 200 countries, a plan first reported by Deadline last fall, the emphasis for DAZN is expected to remain outside the U.S. in the near term.

Skipper and ex-ESPN host Dan Le Batard formed content company Meadowlark Media in January. As was planned at that time, Skipper will remain on the board of DAZN and will continue as an advisor to the company. DAZN also plans to invest in and potentially collaborate with Meadowlark on various projects.

Unlike Skipper, who was executive chairman of DAZN, Mayer’s title will be chairman. Co-CEOs James Rushton and Shay Segev will operate the company, while Mayer will oversee the board and set overall strategy.

Mayer headed the Direct-to-Consumer and International division at Disney, running all of the company’s streaming businesses, including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Hotstar. He also oversaw global sales and international operations. Prior to that role, he engineered a number of transformative deals as the company’s Chief Strategy Officer. Among the key acquisitions he spearheaded were those of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, BamTech and most of the assets of 21st Century Fox.

After Mayer was passed over and Bob Chapek succeeded Bob Iger as CEO of Disney in February 2020, Mayer became CEO of TikTok, but his tenure there was brief. When the fast-rising social media company encountered a wall of opposition from the Donald Trump administration due to its China ties, Mayer departed after just a few months. He has since been tapping his finance and strategic planning background, launching a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, with former Disney colleague Tom Staggs. He also was in talks to join RedBird Capital, whose sports investments include a stake in the YES Network.

“I’m incredibly proud of what the team has accomplished over the past several years. We’ve secured rights to the world’s premier sports leagues, dramatically increased subscriptions and revenues, and launched our platform in more than 200 countries and territories,” Skipper said in the official announcement. “It’s the ideal moment to transition the company into its next phase of growth. Having worked closely with Kevin at The Walt Disney Company for more than two decades, I can’t think of a better person to lead the DAZN Group Board of Directors.”

Mayer said he looks forward to helping DAZN “build on its impressive track record of success in developing a truly global sports platform.”

The chairman noted that he first connected with Blavatnik’s Access Industries last year and got acquainted with its inner workings. “I’ve been impressed with DAZN’s ambitions and ability to quickly grow from a new entrant to an important player in key markets throughout the world,” he said. “I look forward to guiding DAZN’s strategic development into its next chapter.”

Blavatnik noted that DAZN will remain a “key holding” in the Access portfolio.