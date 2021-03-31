Disney Junior’s ‘Mira, Royal Detective’ Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date, Sets Eid al-Fitr Holiday Episode

EXCLUSIVE: The second season of Disney Junior’s animated mystery adventure Mira, Royal Detective is set to debut April 5 at 5pm EDT on Disney Junior and DisneyNOW, with a new episode airing every Monday for eight weeks after.

Inspired by the cultures and customs of India, the series follows the brave and resourceful Mira, a young girl who travels throughout the fictional land of Jalpur solving mysteries for her friends, family and extended community. The series further bolsters authentic representation of the Asian community — specifically the South Asian community.

The sophomore season of the animated series will include an episode highlighting the Eid al-Fitr holiday on May 3. There will also be episodes celebrating the festivals of Teej and Dasara, as well as four extended-length music- and dance-filled specials.

As an added bonus, season one of Mira, Royal Detective will drop on Disney+ on April 30.

The series voice cast includes Freida Pinto, Kal Penn, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Hannah Simone, Jameela Jamil, Aparna Nancherla and Aasif Mandvi. Leela Ladnier stars as the voice of Mira. Recurring guest stars include Kunal Nayyar, Hari Kondabolu and Karen David.

In the aforementioned Eid al-Fitr episode, titled “The Eid Mystery,” Mira’s friend Sadia asks for her help in solving the case when they find a lost holiday eidi gift envelope on the ground. Recurring cast member Rizwan Manji (Schitt’s Creek) stars alongside his real-life daughter, Ayana Manji (Perfect Harmony) as Mr. Khan and his daughter Sadia. Zehra Fazal (Glitch Techs) and Kausar Mohammed (East of La Brea) also guest star. Cultural consulting firm SILA Consulting advised on the episode.

Ritesh Rajan (Definition Please, Disney’s The Jungle Book), Lilly Singh (A Little Late with Lilly Singh), Aly Mawji (Silicon Valley), Tiya Sircar (The Good Place), Usman Ally (Lifeline) and world-renowned musician Zakir Hussain are among the additional guest voice cast for season two.

Emmy-nominated Sascha Paladino (Miles from Tomorrowland) is executive producer of Mira, Royal Detective, which was developed by Becca Topol (Elena of Avalor), who also serves as story editor and co-producer. IW Group’s Shagorika Ghosh Perkins is the series’ cultural consultant and consulting producer.

Bollywood dancer and choreographer Nakul Dev Mahajan (So You Think You Can Dance) is the series’ dance consultant and choreographer. Emmy Award nominees Matthew Tishler (Fancy Nancy) and Jeannie Lurie (The Muppets) write and produce the original songs, and Amritha Vaz (Miss India America) serves as composer. Additional orchestrations are provided by Gaayatri Kaundinya (Disney’s Million Dollar Arm), Ishaan Chhabra (Love Aaj Kal) and Dhruv Goel (Thank You, Come Again).

The series is produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior, with animation provided by Technicolor India.