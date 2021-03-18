Disney Cruise Line Announces New Destinations, Itineraries Worldwide For Summer 2022

Disney Cruise Line announced today a list of destinations around the world for summer 2022. Bookings open next week.

Ports of call include the Greek Isles, the Mediterranean, northern Europe, Alaska and the Caribbean. Highlights include five new destinations in Europe including Chania, Greece; Porto, Portugal; Riga, Latvia; Maloy, Norway; and Nynashamn, Sweden, near Stockholm.

Eight-, nine- and 12-night cruises to Greece will survey beautiful landscapes and archeological wonders of destinations such as Piraeus, the gateway to Athens, and the spectacular Greek islands of Santorini and Mykonos.

Mediterranean voyages from Barcelona, Spain, will visit a mix of must-see locales including Rome and Naples, plus French Riviera coastal towns like Villefranche and Cannes.During a seven-night cruise from Barcelona to Dover, England, Disney Cruise Line will make its first-ever visit to Porto, Portugal.

Related Story Disneyland To Reopen On April 30 At Limited Capacity

New ports of call in northern Europe include Riga, the capital of Latvia and the largest metropolis in the Baltics; Nynashamn, Sweden, a beautiful seaside town just outside Stockholm; and Maloy, Norway, a charming coastal village.

Plus, first-ever summer departures from Miami will take guests to Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

In addition to visiting Castaway Cay, three- and four-night cruises from Miami will call on Nassau, Bahamas, while five-night cruises include a stop at either Grand Cayman or Cozumel, Mexico. One special five-night sailing features two stops at Castaway Cay, along with a call on Nassau.

Just announced! In summer 2022, we’ll be cruising to dream destinations like Alaska, Norway and even returning to Greece. 🛳 https://t.co/1Dot6Hz9XX pic.twitter.com/XP4QELRFJs — Disney Cruise Line (@DisneyCruise) March 18, 2021

“While we prepare for a return to sea just as soon as the time is right, we continue to look to the future and develop more cruising options for families,” said Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Cruise Line. “Offering this diverse new line-up of itineraries for the summer of 2022 shows our commitment to taking more guests to more destinations around the world as we plan for additional ships in the years ahead.”

Bookings open to the public March 25, 2021. More details can be found on the Summer 2022 Itineraries page of disneycruise.com.

Disney has repeatedly had to shift dates for 2020 cruises. Most recently in late February, the line announced it was cancelling all sailings departing through May 2021 and all Disney Magic sailings through August 10, 2021.