Discovery UK To Close 10% Of Roles As It Shifts Focus To Streamer Discovery+

Discovery is to close 10% of roles in the UK as part of a restructure that will place a greater emphasis on Discovery+ following its British launch last October.

The U.S. broadcasting giant announced the plans to its 100-strong UK workforce on Thursday, cementing an increasingly apparent strategy to make Discovery+ the home of originals commissioning.

The restructure hands increased power to senior figures in the UK. Clare Laycock, senior vice-president and head of lifestyle and entertainment brands, will now also oversee program and media planning, as well as audience insights. Her new title is SVP planning, and lifestyle and entertainment head of content.

Simon Downing, head of factual and sports, will take on responsibility for linear and digital marketing and communications. His new title is SVP marketing, and factual and sports head of content. Commissioner Charlotte Reid has also been promoted to vice-president of lifestyle and entertainment.

A Discovery spokeswoman said: “We are reorganising the UK business to position it for continued success in the fast evolving TV and streaming world. The discovery+ and linear TV marketing, content and insights teams have been combined to focus on driving value for consumers across all platforms.”

Deadline revealed one of Discovery+’s most ambitious commissions to date earlier this week. It has lured BBC presenter Nick Knowles to host Heritage Rescue, a 12-part series that has echoes of hit Channel 4 show Grand Designs. It is produced by Curve Media, the prolific Discovery supplier behind shows including Salvage Hunters.

UK trade Broadcast first reported the Discovery restructure.