Discovery+ Sets GameStop Documentary Hosted By Jordan Belfort, The Real Wolf Of Wall Street

Jordan Belfort
Supplied

Jordan Belfort, the inspiration for Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf Of Wall Street, is to host a fast-turnaround Discovery+ documentary on the surge in GameStop’s share price.

ITN Productions is making the special film, which is working titled GameStop: The Wall Street Hijack and premieres in the UK on April 8 before an international rollout.

Narrated by Belfort, he will examine how a group of young, risk-embracing day traders used social media to organize a massive stock buy-up for videogame retailer GameStop.

“I’ve found some very creative ways to make money on Wall Street, but I’ve got to say, personally, I love the fact that everyone now has the ability to organise and give the Wall Street players a run for their money, it’s a real David versus Goliath story,” he said.

GameStop: The Wall Street Hijack was commissioned by Simon Downing and Victoria Noble for Discovery+. Jeremy Phillips is the executive producer for Discovery alongside Bruce Kennedy and Ian Russell for ITN Productions. Mark Radice is the producer.

