DGA Awards TV Noms Include ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘The Mandalorian’, ‘Bridgerton’ And ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Helmers

The Directors Guild of America on Monday revealed its nominations for the 73rd annual DGA Awards in the fields of TV, commercials and documentary. The guild, which will unveil its theatrical feature film and first-time feature film nominees tomorrow, will announce this year’s winners April 10 during a virtual event.

Among the notable nominees today was Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, the Golden Globe and Critics Choice winner. It snagged two noms today for directors Zach Braff and MJ Delaney in the Comedy Series category. It is joined there by HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm which also pulled off the double, for helmers Erin O’Malley and Jeff Schaffer.

Jon Favreau was nominated for two separate projects: for Disney+’s The Mandalorian in Dramatic Series and Netflix’s The Chef Show in Reality. CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert director Jim Hoskinson also scored two noms.

Lynn Shelton, who died unexpectedly last May at age 54, repeated her Emmy feat with a nomination for helming the final episode of Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere.

Here are today’s noms:

TELEVISION

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series

JASON BATEMAN

Ozark, “Wartime”

(Netflix)

Unit Production Manager: Matthew Spiegel

First Assistant Director: Peter Thorell

Second Assistant Director: Townson Wells

Second Second Assistant Director: Sarah Gorczyk

JON FAVREAU

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 9: The Marshal”

(Disney+)

Unit Production Manager: Colin Wilson

First Assistant Director: Kim Richards

Second Assistant Director: Heather Wagner-Wang

Second Second Assistant Director: Heather Kehayas

Additional Second Assistant Director: David Buchwald

VINCE GILLIGAN

Better Call Saul, “Bagman”

(AMC)

Unit Production Manager: James Paul Hapsas

First Assistant Director: Efrain Cortes

Second Assistant Director: Louis Lanni

Second Second Assistant Director: KiKi Levine

LESLI LINKA GLATTER

Homeland, “Prisoners of War”

(Showtime)

Unit Production Managers: Michael Klick, Philippa Naughten

First Assistant Director: Sunday Stevens

Second Assistant Director: Wendy Bledsoe

JULIE ANNE ROBINSON

Bridgerton, “Diamond of the First Water”

(Netflix)

First Assistant Director: Ian Foster Woolf

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series

ZACH BRAFF

Ted Lasso, “Biscuits”

(Apple TV+)

MJ DELANEY

Ted Lasso, “The Hope that Kills You”

(Apple TV+)

SUSANNA FOGEL

The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency”

(HBO Max)

Unit Production Manager: Bonnie Muñoz

First Assistant Director: Derek Peterson

Second Assistant Director: Jacquie Dore

Second Second Assistant Director: Zach Citarella

Location Manager: Chris Banks

ERIN O’MALLEY

Curb Your Enthusiasm, “The Surprise Party”

(HBO)

Unit Production Manager: Mary Church

First Assistant Director: Adam Feil

Second Assistant Director: Candice Lee

Second Second Assistant Director: D.J. Carter

JEFF SCHAFFER

Curb Your Enthusiasm, “The Spite Store”

(HBO)

Unit Production Manager: Mary Church

First Assistant Director: Adam Feil

Second Assistant Director: Candice Lee

Second Second Assistant Directors: D.J. Carter, Brent Stanton

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series

SUSANNE BIER

The Undoing

(HBO)

Unit Production Manager: Deb Dyer

First Assistant Director: Richard Styles

Second Assistant Director: Josh Muzaffer

Location Manager: Lauri Pitkus

Second Second Assistant Directors: Steven Lafferty, Alex Scricco

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Alex Scricco, Zachary Citarella

SCOTT FRANK

The Queen’s Gambit

(Netflix)

First Assistant Director: Aldric La’auli Porter

THOMAS KAIL

Hamilton

(Disney+)

Unit Production Manager: David Backus

First Assistant Director: Robin Abrams

Second Assistant Director: Thomas Gaito

MATT SHAKMAN

WandaVision

(Disney +)

Unit Production Manager: Mary Kane

First Assistant Director: Janell Sammelman

Second Assistant Directors: Meaghan F. McLaughlin, Stephanie Tull Coscina

Second Second Assistant Directors: Katye Kalivoda, Nadeem Ashayer (Los Angeles Unit)

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Kate Pulley, George Williams (Los Angeles Unit)

LYNN SHELTON

Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way”

(Hulu)

Unit Production Manager: Brad Yacobian

First Assistant Director: Luke Maxcy

Second Assistant Director: Kirisa Gavrin

Second Second Assistant Directors: Christina Lee, Gabriella Poli Vidal

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming

PAUL G. CASEY

Real Time With Bill Maher, “Episode 1835”

(HBO)

Associate Director: Stacy Talbot

Stage Managers: Brian Anderson, Patrick Whitney

JIM HOSKINSON

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “#1025 Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection”

(CBS)

Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger

Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib

DON ROY KING

Saturday Night Live, “Dave Chappelle; Foo Fighters”

(NBC)

Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel-Mack

Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk

DAVID PAUL MEYER

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “President Obama: Inspiring Future Leaders & “A

Promised Land””

(Comedy Central)

Associate Director: Susan Faith Locke-Shapiro

CHRISTOPHER WERNER

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Trump & Election Results”

(HBO)

Associate Director: John Scott Wilson

Stage Manager: Dino Castelli

Location Manager: Demian Resnick

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials

STACEY ANGELES

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents “Remembering RBG: A Nation Ugly Cried with Desi Lydic”

(Comedy Central)

MARIELLE HELLER

What the Constitution Means to Me

(Amazon)

Associate Director: Tomas ‘Dutch’ Deckaj

Stage Manager: Nicole Payson

JIM HOSKINSON

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020”

(Showtime)

Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger

Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib

SPIKE LEE

American Utopia

(HBO)

Unit Production Manager: Nina Shiffman

First Assistant Director: Jermaine Sumra

Second Assistant Director: Lizz Zanin

Additional Second Assistant Director: Steven Bruno

Location Manager: John Maher

THOMAS SCHLAMME

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

(HBO Max)

Unit Production Manager: Debra James

First Assistant Director: Shawn Pipkin-West

Second Assistant Director: Courtney Franklin

Second Second Assistant Directors: Ni’cole Pettis, Cathy Bond

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs

DAVID CHARLES

Eco Challenge, “3,2,1…Go!”

(Amazon)

Associate Director: Daniel Curran

Stage Managers: Ian Blankenship, Kevin Fletcher, Andy Nelson, Mickel Picco

JON FAVREAU

The Chef Show, “Tartine”

(Netflix)

Associate Director: Annie Johnson

KEN FUCHS

Shark Tank, “1211”

(ABC)

Associate Director: Amy Barker

Head Stage Manager: Eric Rhoden

Stage Managers: Doug Neal, Michael Strauss

JOSEPH GUIDRY

Full Bloom, “Petal to the Metal”

(HBO Max)

Associate Director: Sean Galvin

Lead Stage Manager: Jimmy Chriss

Stage Managers: Rachel Shimko, Kristianna Laroda, Richard Melendez

RICH KIM

Lego Masters, “Mega City Block”

(Fox)

Associate Director: Ryan Bunnell

Stage Managers: Will Baker, Kevin Fletcher

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs

KABIR AKHTAR

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, “Opening Night”

(Disney+)

Unit Production Managers: Jeff T. Miller, Greg A. Hampson

First Assistant Director: Brent Geisler

Second Assistant Director: Cody Harbaugh

LARISSA BILLS

On Pointe, “Showtime!”

(Disney+)

DEAN ISRAELITE

The Astronauts, “Countdown”

(Nickelodeon)

RICHIE KEEN

The Healing Powers of Dude, “Second Step: Homeroom”

(Netflix)

Unit Production Manager: Chris Phillips

First Assistant Director: Natalie Van Doren

AMY SCHATZ

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest

(HBO)

COMMERCIALS

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials

STEVE AYSON

(MJZ)

The Great Chase, Nike – Wieden + Kennedy Shanghai

First Assistant Director: John Lowe

NISHA GANATRA

(Chelsea Pictures)

#wombstories, Bodyform/Libresse – AMVBBDO

NICLAS LARSSON

(MJZ)

See the Unseen, VW Touareg – adam&eveDDB

The Parents, Volvo XC60 – Forsman & Bodenfors

MELINA MATSOUKAS

(Prettybird)

You Love Me, Beats by Dr. Dre – Translation

First Assistant Director: Paul Norman

Second Assistant Director: Don Johnson

TAIKA WAITITI

(Hungry Man)

The Letter, Coca-Cola – Wieden & Kennedy London

DOCUMENTARY

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary

MICHAEL DWECK & GREGORY KERSHAW

The Truffle Hunters

(Sony Pictures Classics)

PIPPA EHRLICH & JAMES REED

My Octopus Teacher

(Netflix)

DAVID FRANCE

Welcome to Chechnya

(HBO Max)

AMANDA MCBAINE & JESSE MOSS

Boys State

(Apple/A24)

BENJAMIN REE

The Painter and the Thief

(Elevation Pictures)