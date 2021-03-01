Dionne Harmon Named Executive VP of Content & Strategy At Jesse Collins Entertainment

Dionne Harmon is moving from her role as Vice President of Development to Executive Vice President of Content & Strategy at Jesse Collins Entertainment. The announcement was made by JCE CEO Jesse Collins.

In her previous position, Harmon built the company’s development department from the ground up and expanded its scope. Harmon will now oversee the development and production of JCE’s slate of unscripted and scripted content as well as continue to play a key role in the internal and external growth strategy of the company.

Harmon played a pivotal role on BET hits such as The New Edition Story, The Bobby Brown Story, and American Soul. She also developed and executive produced competition shows including Hip Hop Squares on VH1 and Nashville Squares on CMT, and the Netflix series Rhythm + Flow. Most recently, she served as an executive producer on the Facebook Watch series Cardi Tries ___, the Netflix children’s series Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices, and she was a producer of the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show starring The Weeknd.

Other producing credits include CBS’s John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero, BET Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, Soul Train Awards, Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration as well as comedy specials Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’ on HBO and Leslie Jones: Time Machine on Netflix.

Harmon, a Harvard grad and four-time NAACP Image Award winner, previously worked at MTV, The Kanye West Foundation, Jamie Foxx’s Foxx-King Entertainment, and OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network.

JCE currently has a multi-year overall agreement with ViacomCBS Cable Networks, which includes a first-look deal on JCE’s film development projects which could include Viacom’s film entities such as Paramount Players.