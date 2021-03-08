Skip to main content
‘Dime Quién Soy: Mistress of War’ Drama Series Launches On Peacock In Celebration Of International Women’s Day

Peacock has launched international drama series Dime Quién Soy: Mistress of War, based on Julia Navarro’s bestselling novel. The streamer released all nine episodes today, March 8, in celebration of International Women’s Day. The series is streaming in both English and Spanish.

Created by José Manuel Lorenzo and written by Piti Español, Dime Quién Soy: Mistress of War tells the story of Amelia Garayoa, a Spanish socialite who is suddenly plunged into the world of international espionage. Set in 1934 amid a turbulent Europe, Amelia leaves behind her family to join the fight for freedom. When Amelia is enlisted as an international spy, intrigue, war, love and espionage quickly become the center of her life placing her in the middle of the most important events in the history of 20th century Europe.

The series stars Irene Escolar, Pablo Derqui, Oriol Plá, Will Keen, Pierre Kiwitt, and Maria Pia Calzone.

Dime Quién Soy: Mistress of War is produced by Movistar+ and Telemundo International Studios in collaboration with DLO Productions. The series premiered December 4 on Spain’s Movistar+, Telefónica’s digital subscription platform.

DLO Productions’ Lorenzo also serves as executive producer alongside Domingo Corral (Movistar+) and Marcos Santana (Telemundo International Studios). Eduard Cortés serves as the series director.

