Sportscaster Dick Stockton Retires; Called More American Pro Sports Games For TV Than Anyone

Did you see the game? Then you probably heard Dick Stockton. The man who has called more major U.S. pro sports games for television than anyone in history announced his retirement today after 55 years in the business.

Stockton, 78, began his career at CBS in the late 1960s and spent 17 years at the network. He also covered the NBA and Major League Baseball playoffs for Turner Sports for nearly two decades and had been working at Fox Sports since 1994. The latter said he covered at least 1,545 network TV games across the big four U.S. professional sports leagues: NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL.

“Working alongside former players and coaches, many of whom are still in the Fox rotation, has been a particular joy,” Stockton said in announcing the move. “But I feel there is a time to call it a day and allow the many younger broadcasters the chance to develop their careers, just as I had the opportunity years ago. I have nothing but indelible memories of being part of the sports landscape for over seven decades and will now sit back and watch the future of sports broadcasting unfold.”

During his 27 years at Fox, the Philadelphia native was a play-by-play guy for NFL, MLB and college basketball. His 714 NFL games called is the second-most of any announcer. He did play-by-play on six Super Bowls for Fox and made the classic call of Carlton Fisk’s legendary game-winning homerun in Game 6 of the 1975 World Series for NBC Sports. Watch and listen below:

“Dick’s contributions to Fox Sports began on Day 1 of our existence and will be felt for years to come,” said Eric Shanks, CEO & Executive Producer at Fox Sports. “He is a cornerstone of this company whose legacy, talent and hard work helped build the NFL on FOX brand. Growing up as a sports fan, I knew his voice signified a big game, but later working with him, I realized just how big and irreplaceable that voice truly is.”

As the lead announcer for the NBA on CBS during the 1980s, he called the iconic title showdowns between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics, teamed first with Celtics legend Bill Russell and later with Tommy Heinsohn, Billy Cunningham and Hubie Brown.

Along with the major pro sports leagues, Stockton also covered college basketball, the 1992 and 1994 Winter Olympics, World Swimming and Diving Championships, championship boxing, track and field and the Pan American Games. He also was the voice of the Boston Red Sox from 1975-78 and did play-by-play for Oakland A’s games for KRON-TV in San Francisco.

A recent first-ballot inductee into the National Sports Media Association’s Hall of Fame, Stockman’s many career honors also include the 2001 Curt Gowdy Electronic Media Award from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Sonny Hirsch Excellence in Sports Broadcasting Award in 2016. The American Sportscasters Association named him among the top 50 network sportscasters of all time in 2009.