Dianne Wiest Joins Jeremy Renner In Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Series For Paramount+

Oscar winner Dianne Wiest has been tapped to star opposite Jeremy Renner in Paramount+’s drama series Mayor of Kingstown, from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, Antoine Fuqua, 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Co-created by Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Wiest will play Miriam, the McLusky family matriarch who teaches at the Kingstown Women’s Prison. Renner plays her son and the series’ title character, Mike McLusky, the Mayor of Kingstown.

Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Fuqua, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman. MTV Entertainment Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and 101 Studios will produce.

Two-time Oscar winner Wiest starred in the CBS comedy series Life In Pieces, which ran for four seasons. She was recently seen starring opposite Meryl Streep in Steven Soderbergh’s feature Let Them All Talk. Wiest is repped by ICM Partners.