‘Mack & Rita’: Diane Keaton Comedy Adds Wendie Malick, Nicole Byer, Dustin Milligan, Simon Rex & More

EXCLUSIVE: The Katie Aselton directed romantic comedy Mack & Rita has rounded out the cast which has already set Diane Keaton, Taylour Paige and Elizabeth Lail.

As we already told you Keaton is playing Rita, Lail is playing Mack, and Paige is playing Rita’s best friend Carla from when the protagonist was young. The movie, scripted by Madeline Walter and Paul Welsh, is now shooting in Los Angeles. Endeavor and Fortitude are repping worldwide rights.

Mack and Rita follows Mackenzie Martin is tired of doing all the things she has to do to keep up and get ahead in her 30’s. Since she was a little girl, raised by her Grammie Martin, her deepest wish has been to be just like her Grammie, comfortable in her own skin, great at saying “no” and largely unburdened by what other people think of her. Not to mention Mack has always loved a good chunky sweater and being in bed by 8 pm. While at her best friend’s bachelorette in Palm Springs, Mack stumbles into a sound bath regression pod and comes out as a 70-year-old woman, who she names her Aunt Rita. But Mack’s transformation really has nothing to do with her exterior body and Mack she learns that the reality of old age isn’t quite what she imagined. It turns out that being comfortable in your own skin isn’t a given at 70, or any age, really, because self acceptance comes from within and only through actually living.

Joining Mack & Rita are

Dustin Milligan will play Jack, Mack’s neighbor and sometime dog babysitter who befriends Rita whom he thinks is Mack’s aunt (actually Mack, who’s mysteriously become a 70 year old). They hit it off right away and Jack is not bothered at all by the fact that the person whose company he enjoys the most – and seems to have a spark with – is almost twice his age. Milligan starred on Schitt’s Creek as Ted, the local vet and love interest of Annie Murphy’s Alexis. He’ll next be seen in Peacock’s Rutherford Falls which premieres on April 22. He is repped by The Gersh Agency and RED Management.

Simon Rex will play the role of Luca. Rex stars in Sean Baker’s upcoming film Red Rocket, which was recently picked up by A24 for distribution. He also starred in the Scary Movie franchise and Jack & Jill, Rex most recently starred in My Dead Dad directed by Fabio Frey. He is repped by Buchwald and Advanced Management. will play the role of Luca.stars in Sean Baker’s upcoming filmwhich was recently picked up by A24 for distribution. He also starred in thefranchise andmost recently starred indirected by Fabio Frey. He is repped by Buchwald and Advanced Management.

Primetime Emmy nominee of Nailed It! Nicole Byer joins Mack & Rita‘s ensemble. The comedienne starred in the TV series Loosely Exactly Nicole and the feature comedy Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates as well as the Matt Walsh directed comedy feature A Better You, as well as the Amazon Prime animated series Invincible. Byer is repped by WME and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.

Patti Harrison will play Mack/Rita’s Agent. Her recent feature credits include the Sundance feature Together Together, Raya and the Last Dragon, A Simple Favor and the Hulu series Shrill. Harrison is also a staff writer on Big Mouth and Dispatches From Elsewhere. She is repped by UTA, Rise and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

Loretta Devine will play Sharon, the mother of Paige’s character Carla. The Primetime Emmy winner of Grey’s Anatomy has also starred in such big features such as Best Picture Oscar winner Crash and Waiting to Exhale. She is repped by Innovative Artists and Essential Talent Management.

Wendie Malick will play a member of Sharon’s Wine Club which Rita joins. Malick starred in 149 episodes of Just Shoot Me! as well as 125 episodes of Hot in Cleveland, and recently American Housewife and The Ranch. She is repped by Innovative Artists and Marcia Hurwitz.

Another member of Sharon’s Wine Club is Lois Smith, whose feature credits include The French Dispatch, Lady Bird, Tesla and Minority Report. She is repped by AKA and Cornerstone. There’s

Magnum P.I. and American Dad! actress Amy Hill is also part of that club. She is repped by SMS Talent.

Producers of Mack & Rita are Alex Saks, Keaton, Stephanie Heaton-Harris, Jina Panebianco and Dori A. Rath. EPs are Paris Kassidokostas Latsis, Terry Dougas, Jean-Luc De Fanti, Jackie Shenoo, R. Wesley Sierk, III, Joseph Panebianco, JoJo Ryder, John D. Straley, Joe Restaino, Brett Beveridge, and Lauren Beveridge. Saks’ Page Fifty-Four Pictures is the production company on Mack & Rita. Hercules Film Fund Financing and Rhea Films are also producing with what is a Caliwood Pictures co-financed production.

Rhea Films was founded in 2015 by Terry Dougas and Jean-Luc De Fanti as the production and advisory entity to Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis’s Hercules Film Fund. The Fund has financed or co-financed several motion pictures, including the Tom Cruise movie American Made, the Safdie Brother’s Cannes Film Festival premiere Good Time, Paul Feig’s Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick dark comedy A Simple Plan, Grant Sputore’s Netflix feature I Am Mother, Brie Larson’s directorial debut Unicorn Store, Fisher Steven’s Justin Timberlake AppleTV+ feature Palmer, and this past Christmas’ Chloe Grace Moretz sci-fi/fantasy WWII movie Shadow in the Cloud.