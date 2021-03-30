‘Diana: The Musical’ Announces Fall Broadway Return, Netflix Debut

Diana: The Musical will return to Broadway in December, two months after a special presentation of the production premieres on Netflix, producers announced today.

Pending government approval of Broadway’s reopening, Diana will begin previews at the Longacre Theatre on Wednesday, December 1, with an opening night set for Thursday, December 16. Tickets through November 20, 2022, are on sale now.

Diana: The Musical will premiere as a special presentation on Netflix on Friday, October 1.

In a joint statement, Diana producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall and The Araca Group said: “The chance to share our show, first with Netflix’s global audience, and then welcoming a live audience back on Broadway, is something we’ve all been dreaming about for more than a year. We could not be more thrilled to finally share both the film and the Broadway musical with the world.”

The Special Netflix Presentation of Diana, directed by Christopher Ashley, was filmed in 2020 and features the original Broadway cast, led by Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

The complete cast of Diana includes Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

Diana, chronicling the life of Princess Diana and her legacy, features a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by David Bryan. Ashley directs, with choreography by Kelly Devine and musical supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath.