DGA Awards Film Nominations: ‘Nomadland’, ‘Minari’, ‘Mank’, ‘Chicago 7’ & ‘Promising Young Woman’ Helmers Vie For Top Prize

Annnd … action! The Directors Guild of America is out with the nominations for its 73rd annual DGA Awards for theatrical feature film and first-time feature. The guild, which unveiled its TV, commercials and documentary nominees on Monday, will announce this year’s winners during an April 10 virtual event.

A diverse group of helmers including two women and three persons of color is vying for the marquee Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film prize: Lee Isaac Chung (for Minari), Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), David Fincher (Mank), Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7) and Chloé Zhao (Nomadland).

The rookie feature helmers up for the First Time Feature prize also is a diverse group: Radha Blank (The Forty-Year-Old Version), Fernando Frías de la Parra (I’m No Longer Here), Regina King (One Night in Miami), Darius Marder (Sound of Metal) and Florian Zeller (The Father).

“Throughout these challenging and isolating times, the universal power of film has served such a meaningful role in our culture—helping fulfill our needs for human connection, expanding our worldviews, and keeping us inspired through stunning storytelling and artistry,” DGA president Thomas Schlamme said. “I congratulate our five nominees whose diverse and extraordinary films embodied that universal power in a year that will never be forgotten.”

Eligible films must have had a planned, scheduled or actual theatrical release during the Covid-extended period of January 1, 2020-February 28, 2021. Theatrical films not produced under the DGA Basic Agreement are eligible as long as the director completes an entry form.

Here are the nominees for the 73rd annual DGA Awards:

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM FOR 2020

Lee Isaac Chung

Minari

(A24)

Unit Production Manager: Dylan Brodie

First Assistant Director: Jeff Dubray

Second Assistant Director: Ann Laudick

Second Second Assistant Director: Stephen J. Hanan

Emerald Fennell

Promising Young Woman

(Focus Features)

Unit Production Manager: Reena Magsarili Raasch

First Assistant Director: Michael T. Meador

Second Assistant Director: Alexander Armero

Second Second Assistant Director: Anthony Manzo

David Fincher

Mank

(Netflix)

Unit Production Manager: Allen Kupetsky

First Assistant Director: Richard Goodwin

Second Assistant Director: Samantha McGrady

Second Second Assistant Director: Matt McKinnon

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Jeff Goodell, John Stern, George Williams III

Aaron Sorkin

The Trial of the Chicago 7

(Netflix; DreamWorks Pictures)

Unit Production Managers: Charles Miller, Stuart M. Besser, Jonathan Shoemaker

First Assistant Director: Joseph P. Reidy

Second Assistant Director: Rachel Jaros

Second Second Assistant Director: Justin Bischoff

Location Managers: Dennis Voskov, Nick Rafferty (Chicago Unit)

Chloé Zhao

Nomadland

(Searchlight Pictures)

Unit Production Manager: Mary Kerrigan

First Assistant Director: Mary Kerrigan

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR FOR 2020

Radha Blank

The Forty-Year-Old Version

(Netflix)

Unit Production Manager: James Price

First Assistant Director: Michael L. Walker

Second Assistant Director: Kenyon Noble

Second Second Assistant Director: Jonathan Santos

Location Managers: Katarina Dedicova, Tim Stacker

Fernando Frías de la Parra

I’m No Longer Here

(Netflix)

Production Managers: Martín Pérez Valle, Assia Fratz (New York Unit)

First Assistant Director: Carlos Suazo

Second Assistant Directors: Alí Santiago, Alex Burstein (New York Unit)

Second Second Assistant Directors: Karen Alcázar, Anthony James Faure (New York Unit)

Regina King

One Night in Miami

(Amazon Studios)

Unit Production Manager: Paul O. Davis

First Assistant Director: Mark Anthony Little

Second Assistant Director: Kevin O’Neil

Darius Marder

Sound of Metal

(Amazon Studios)

Unit Production Manager: Amy Greene

First Assistant Director: Matthew Vose Campbell

Florian Zeller

The Father

(Sony Pictures Classics)

First Assistant Director: George Every

Second Assistant Director: Jamie D. Allen