Devere Rogers Joins Patti LuPone & Erinn Hayes In ‘OK Boomer’ HBO Max Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Devere Rogers (My Spy, Sherman’s Showcase) has been cast as a series regular opposite Patti LuPone and Erinn Hayes in OK Boomer, a multi-camera comedy pilot from creator Todd Linden (Happy Endings, Alexa & Katie), the late Jamie Tarses’ Fanfare and Sony Pictures TV.

Written by Linden and to be directed by Victor Gonzalez (Last Man Standing, The Neighborhood), OK Boomer centers on Barbara (LuPone), a self-centered boomer who shows up at her estranged daughter Sarah’s (Hayes) house hoping to live off the family’s money, but forms an unexpected bond with her progressive granddaughter who’s quick to challenge her on their differing views — of which there are plenty.

Rogers will play Russell, the youngest of Barbara’s (LuPone) children and half-brother to Sarah (Hayes) from an affair Barbara had with his dad.

The project’s executive producers includes Vanessa McCarthy, who serves as showrunner, and Tarses.

Rogers can be seen in a supporting role opposite Dave Bautista in STX feature My Spy, and he was a co-lead in Brian Gallivan’s NBC pilot Friends-in-Law. His short film, For Low, ran exclusively on HBO and Cinemax, and he wrote and produced the 2013 short film Ying and Yang. His other credits include Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Grey’s Anatomy, Will & Grace and Sherman’s Showcase. Rogers is repped by Management 360, A3 Artists Agency, and Ryan Levine of Jackoway Austen Tyerman.