Deutsche Bank Frieze Los Angeles Film Award Names 2nd Annual Shortlisted Fellows And Jury

EXCLUSIVE: The Deutsche Bank Frieze Los Angeles Film Award, in collaboration with Endeavor Content and the acclaimed non-profit academy Ghetto Film School (GFS), has announced its 2021 shortlisted fellows and jury.

Now in its second year, the prize provides a platform and development program for emerging Los Angeles-based filmmakers aged 18 – 34. The initiative offers ten aspiring filmmakers the opportunity to embark on a rigorous four-month program at GFS, culminating at Frieze Los Angeles this year.

Selected from an open call, the shortlisted fellows for the 2021 fellowship are as follows: Tayo Amos, Alyse Arteaga, Giselle Bonilla, Jeremy Burkett, Jane Chow, Ashley Chrisman, David Liu, Ciara Zoe, John Rizkallah and Andrés Vázquez. Tasked with responding to a brief to explore the ocean as a framework for

thinking about the complex environment of Los Angeles, the fellows produced individual short films that will be screened on the occasion of Frieze Los Angeles 2021.

The winner will be selected by a jury composed of leading art and film industry figures including award winning producer and EP of Dear White People Stephanie Allain; Director and Chief Curator of The Studio Museum in Harlem, Thelma Golden; President of Orion Pictures, Alana Mayo; and Power Rangers and Aladdin actress, musician, producer Naomi Scott.

The below individuals have made this Award possible and will also serve on the jury: Head of International Private Bank, CEO EMEA, Deutsche Bank, Claudio de Sanctis; Co-Founder of Frieze, Amanda Sharp; SVP Film Development & Production, Endeavor Content, Dan Guando; and Chief Strategy & Partnership Office, Ghetto Film School, Sharese Bullock-Bailey.

Bullock-Bailey said, “As we enter our second year of the Frieze LA Film Award, I can genuinely say GFS SCOPE is honored to help grow the Fellowship experience and further expand industry involvement with the support of our colleagues at Frieze, Endeavor Content and Deutsche Bank. Together, we strive to highlight unique, inclusive and creative narratives and our commitment to these ten talented filmmakers has only grown deeper. At a time when many have paused, our partnership pushes forward with inspiration and continued momentum.”

de Sanctis added, “Supporting the Deutsche Bank Frieze Los Angeles Film Award for its second year is a great source of pride for us as a partner. Together with Frieze, Endeavor Content and Ghetto Film School, we are honored to provide a platform for these emerging talents and to have a positive impact in the communities where many of our clients are based. For the Fellows to have produced their entries under such challenging circumstances last year is truly remarkable and I look forward to seeing the inspiration they have drawn from a subject close to my own heart: the ocean.”

In addition to the main prize, 2021 sees the introduction of the Audience Award, enabling the public to vote for their favorite entry. Voting for the Audience Award opens the week of June 28, 2021 and will run through until the week of July 26, 2021. The winners of both the main prize and the Audience Award will be announced

during a special invitation-only event at Frieze Los Angeles 2021.