‘Detransition, Baby’ Novel Being Adapted As Television Series By Joan Rater, Tony Phelan & Anonymous Content

EXCLUSIVE: Torrey Peters’ groundbreaking novel Detransition, Baby is in the works for the small screen. Anonymous Content is developing the novel as a television series. Peters is executive producing the project and will write the pilot episode. Veteran writing and producing duo Joan Rater and Tony Phelan (Council of Dads, Grey’s Anatomy) will also executive produce and serve as showrunners. Kevin Cotter will oversee the project for Anonymous Content.

Detransition, Baby is a half-hour dramedy that follows Reese (34), a trans woman living in Brooklyn, who is unexpectedly contacted by her ex, Amy, with a proposition that turns her world upside down: let’s raise a baby together. Motherhood has proven an elusive dream for Reese, but there are catches: Amy is now Ames (30), a cis man, having detransitioned after living as a trans woman, and the woman carrying the child in question is his boss Katrina (39). Reese will have to decide if she can accept what she’s always wanted from the person who broke her heart, as Ames wrestles with his gender identity, and Katrina comes to terms with an unconventional parenting dynamic, and what may be her last chance at having a child.

Detransition, Baby was published January 12, 2021 by One World, an imprint of Random House “dedicated to providing a home for authors who seek to challenge the status quo, subvert dominant narratives, and give us new language to understand our past, present, and future.” Detransition, Baby is among the first novels written by a trans woman to be issued by a big-five publishing house. The book was selected as a New York Times Editors’ Choice and is a national bestseller.

Peters, who splits her time between Brooklyn, New York, and rural Vermont, is also the author of novellas The Masker and Infect Your Friends and Loved Ones, both published in 2016. She holds an MFA from the University of Iowa and an MA in Comparative Literature from Dartmouth.

Husband and wife writers and showrunners Rater and Phelan have been developing and running their own shows since 2016, including Doubt for CBS and their latest series Council of Dads, which aired on NBC. The pair previously co-ran seasons 7 through 10 of Grey’s Anatomy alongside creator Shonda Rhimes after joining the series as writers during season 2. They earned a WGA Award for Best New Series in Television in 2005 for their work on the series as well as two Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Drama Series.

Peters is repped by Kristina Moore at Anonymous Content and Kent Wolf at Neon Literary. Rater and Phelan are repped by UTA.