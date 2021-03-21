Showtime comedy duo Desus & Mero appear to be on the road to Covid-19 recovery and immunization.

After last week’s revelation by The Kid Mero that he contracted the coronavirus, his partner Desus Nice tweeted out yesterday that he’s received his immunization shot at a Bronx church.

“Just got my first sweet pfizer shot at this location. they’re still open and its wild quick,” he tweeted.

Last Tuesday, the co-host of Desus & Mero took to social media to announce, “Your boy got COVID.” The Kid Mero, whose real name is Joel Martinez, said he is doing OK and is following all COVID-19 protocols. He has since tweeted many times, indicating at least that he’s awake and feeling okay.

The show, which airs twice weekly, will continue to air Thursday, but Deadline understands that the format will be tweaked to accommodate Mero’s situation and will feature pre-taped segments. Desus will appear briefly at the top of the show ahead of the pre-tapes, which will include an interview with Eddie Murphy.