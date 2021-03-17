‘Desus & Mero’: Showtime Tweaks Format With Pre-Taped Segments After The Kid Mero Contracts Covid

This week’s episode of Showtime’s Desus & Mero will look a little different after The Kid Mero contracted Covid-19.

Mero, aka Joel Martinez, revealed via social media that he contracted the virus. “I’m doing OK and following all the protocols. But dead ass stay home, wear your mask, social distance and get your vaccine if you’re eligible. Stay safe fam,” he wrote.

The show, which airs twice weekly, will continue to air Thursday, but Deadline understands that the format will be tweaked to accommodate Mero’s situation and will feature pre-taped segments. Desus will appear briefly at the top of the show ahead of the pre-tapes, which will include an interview with Eddie Murphy.

The network will then subsequently make a decision on future shows including Sunday’s episode.

Desus and Mero appeared this morning at a virtual SXSW session, although it was pre-taped before Mero’s news. The pair revealed during that 30-minute chat that they had returning to their New York city studio, a nearly a year after the start of the pandemic.

“Lately, we’ve been going back to the studio with proper Covid precautions, safeguards, proper testing, zones and everything,” said Desus, aka Daniel Baker.