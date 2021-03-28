Deshayla Harris Dies: ‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Was 29

Reality star Deshayla Harris died on Friday in a Virginia Beach shooting, the Virginia Beach Police Department confirmed today. The Bad Girls Club alum was 29.

Harris was one of two individuals who passed away, in the aftermath of three separate shootings on the night of March 26. The other victim was 25-year-old Donovan Lynch. While these shootings appear unrelated, they all happened within a similar time frame.

As a bystander at the scene of the second shooting, Harris unwittingly found herself in the crosshairs and was hit by a stray bullet, dying at the scene.

VBPD releases 2nd update to overnight shootings. @CityofVaBeach pic.twitter.com/KrN0XGmzNf — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 27, 2021

At present, it has not been confirmed who was responsible for the deaths of Harris and Lynch. However three individuals have been arrested and charged for their involvement in the first shooting on the night of the 26th, including 22-year-old Ahmon Jahree Adams, 18-year-old Nyquez Tyvon Baker and 20-year-old Devon Maurice Dorse Jr. The charges include seven founts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.

With enhanced police presence and traffic flow mitigation continuing in the Resort Area where the shootings took place, the investigation into the deaths in Virginia Beach continues.

A native of Norfolk, Virginia, Harris is best known for her 2017 appearance in Season 17 of Bad Girls Club. Produced by Bunim-Murray Productions, the Oxygen Channel reality series brought groups of rebellious women together for a three-month stay in a mansion, scrutinizing their behavior amongst their new peers, and seeing if their past track records of bad behavior could be improved upon.

Nicknamed the “Firecracker Fashionista,” Harris has been remembered today by a number of her castmates on the show, including Keyaira “Key” Hamilton. “You didn’t deserve this man,” said Hamilton on Instagram. “Rest easy Babygirl…watch over me.”