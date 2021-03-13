Disney Channel Greenlights ‘Descendants: The Royal Wedding;’ Animated Special To Honor Cameron Boyce

Disney Channel has ordered Descendants: The Royal Wedding, an animated special set to premiere this summer.

The Descendants special, which will feature a number of stars including Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart, will also pay memory to late cast member Cameron Boyce. The actor, who appeared as Carlos, died in July 2019 of epilepsy. He was 20. The absence of Boyce’s character will also be acknowledged.

Descendants: The Royal Wedding will follow Auradon’s epic social event, the marriage between Cameron’s Mal and Mitchell Hope’s Ben. Also reprising their roles for the special are Sarah Jeffery , Melanie Paxson, China Anne McClain, Jedidiah Goodacre, Anna Cathcart, Dan Payne, Bobby Moynihan and Cheyenne Jackson.

“‘Descendants’ introduced a fantasy world of stories and characters anchored in Disney mythology. For the past six years, it captivated young viewers and grew to become among Disney Channel’s biggest entertainment franchises ever. It had the benefit of immensely talented stars, who we now welcome back for this animated ‘Royal Wedding’ special that will bridge the audience to what we hope will be a new chapter of compelling ‘Descendants’ stories and characters yet to come,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Branded Television.

Descendants: The Royal Wedding, by Sara Parriott & Josann McGibbon and Ricky Roxburgh, is based on the “Descendants” movies by Parriott and McGibbon. The special is produced by Le Cube with Salvador Simó is set to direct.

Watch the teaser for the Disney Channel special above.