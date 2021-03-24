Derek DelGaudio Joins Steven Soderbergh’s ‘KIMI’ At New Line

EXCLUSIVE: Derek DelGaudio is set to join the ensemble cast of Steven Soderbergh’s next film, the New Line Max Original feature KIMI, with Zoë Kravitz on board to star. Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil and Jacob Vargas are also on board. The film will premiere exclusively on HBO Max. David Koepp penned the script and will produce with Michael Polaire.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

The film would mark the second collaboration between Warner Bros Pictures Group, HBO Max and Soderbergh since the recent restructuring of the studio, and the third between Soderbergh and HBO Max. It follows No Sudden Move, the upcoming starry Max Original ensemble crime thriller from Warner Bros Pictures that features Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, Noah Jupe, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw and Julia Fox.

Soderbergh’s most recent pic, Let Them All Talk, with Meryl Streep, premiered on HBO Max in December.

DelGaudio is a writer and performer, primarily known for his highly acclaimed theater show and now award-winning documentary In & Of Itself. He served as the Artist-in-Residence for Walt Disney Imagineering and co-founded the performance art collective, A.BANDIT. DelGaudio’s debut book AMORALMAN is out on Knopf. KIMI marks DelGaudio’s acting debut in a feature film.

He is represented by Jake Friedman at Crush Works and Eric Suddleson at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson