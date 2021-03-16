‘Demon Slayer’: Japanese Box Office Smash Set For North American Theatrical Release In April; New Trailer

Japanese box office phenomenon Demon Slayer – Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train has been set for a North American theatrical release on April 23. Aniplex of America and Funimation are distributing the anime adaptation which in December became the highest-grossing film in Japanese history, dethroning Spirited Away, which had held the title for 19 years. Check out a subtitled trailer below.

Demon Slayer began breaking records when it opened in Japan on October 16, 2020. It was the fastest film to achieve over $100M at the Japanese box office, getting there in just 10 days. It has now grossed an estimated $368M in Japan and is also the most successful IMAX release of all time in the market. The film opened at No. 1 in Australia and New Zealand last month and has made over $10M in Korea where it is the No. 2 title of the year since releasing in late January.



The long-anticipated U.S. and Canada release will be R-rated and will include 4DX and an IMAX component. It will be available in both dubbed and subtitled versions. Advance tickets go on sale April 9 via Funimation’s website.

In addition to theaters, Demon Slayer will also be available via electronic-sell-through starting June 22, 2021 on Apple TV, Microsoft Store, Vudu, Google Play, PlayStation Store and Amazon. Pre-orders start April 26.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba anime series premiered in 2019 and is based on Koyoharu Gotoge’s manga, which has over 150M copies in circulation in Japan. The TV series told the tale of Tanjiro, a young man in search of a cure for his sister, who has been turned into a demon after their family is viciously slaughtered by demons.

Set after the events of the television series, Demon Slayer – Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train sees Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke embark on a new mission. Together with one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, they investigate the mysterious disappearance of over 40 people aboard the Mugen Train.

Demon Slayer is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and features an original story by Koyoharu Gotoge with screenplay and animation production by studio Ufotable.



“We are thrilled to be bringing Demon Slayer – Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train to theaters in North America,” said Shu Nishimoto, president of Aniplex of America. “The support from fans worldwide has truly been the driving force behind the series, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the next chapter in Tanjiro’s journey as a Demon Slayer.”

Here’s the trailer: