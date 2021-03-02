Demetrius Grosse Joins Neal McDonough’s ‘Boon’

Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead, Bodycam) has joined Neal McDonough in the action pic Boon which is a spiritual sequel to Red Stone.

Directed by Derek Presley, who co-wrote with McDonough, Grosse will play Agent Redd in Boon. He is described as a “strong, burnt out FBI agent on a personal mission to find and bring in an assassin that is causing turmoil to a few criminal organizations.” After his tour in the Army, Redd started his career with the FBI and was assigned to investigate the Southern Dixie Mafia. After Redd’s long-time friend/former partner was killed by two Dixie Mafia foot soldiers, he is hellbent on personal vengeance.

Boon takes place in the distant future and picks up with henchman Nick Boon (McDonough) trying to get on with his life. At the same time we learn, our Preacher, the widowed Catherine (Christiane Seidel) is busy trying to protect herself and her son from a local criminal organization that is using her land for some unusual activities. When Boon and Catherine’s lives cross paths they find themselves leaning on each other to protect everything they stand for. Red Stone producer Jason Starne is also returning for Boon.

In addition to Fear the Walking Dead and Bodycam, Grosse recurred on the critically acclaimed HBO series Lovecraft Country and Apple+’s Swagger executive produced by Brian Grazer and Kevin Durant. His other credits include NBC’s The Brave, Netflix’s Frontier, Rampage, Straight Outta Compton and 13 Hours.

Grosse is repped by LINK Entertainment, Larry Williams, and Darrell Miller at Fox Rothschild.