Dekanalog Buys U.S. Rights To ‘Dachra’, ‘Two Lottery Tickets’ & ‘What We Left Unfinished’

EXCLUSIVE: Gotham-based distributor Dekanalog has secured rights to a trio of titles off the festival circuit and is lining up theatrical releases for this year.

The pics are: Abdelhamid Bouchnak’s Dachra; Paul Negoescu’s Two Lottery Tickets, and Mariam Ghani’s What We Left Unfinished.

Dachra won the coveted ‘scariest film’ award at Overlook Film Festival. It is based on a true story and follows a group of students who become trapped in an isolated village while trying to solve a 25-year-old murder case.

Two Lottery Tickets sees a trio of miscreants embark on a madcap quest to retrieve a winning lottery ticket after losing it in a mugging. The film screened at Zurich and was a box office hit in its native Romania.

What We Left Unfinished is a documentary telling the real-life tale of five unfinished films from the Afghan Communist period, spanning 1978 through 1991, and a tight-knit group of Afghan filmmakers who loved cinema enough to risk their lives for it.

Dekanalog was founded earlier this year with a focus on acquiring new titles from both virtual and conventional festival markets – with an emphasis on presenting international titles for U.S. audiences – as well as releasing restored classics from around the world.