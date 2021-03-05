Decal Picks Up Horror Thriller ‘Gaia’ Ahead Of SXSW Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Decal, the newly formed home entertainment distributor from Neon and Bleecker Street, has secured the North American rights to Gaia, a South African horror-thriller directed by Jaco Bouwer. The pic, which is set to debut in the Midnight section of the upcoming virtual SXSW this month, is slated for a theatrical release this Summer.

Starring Monique Rockman, Carel Nel, Anthony Oseyemi, and Alex Van Dyk, the plot follows a park ranger on a surveillance mission in a primordial forest who encounters two survivalists living a post-apocalyptic lifestyle. The boy and his philosophical father seem to have their own religion and a mysterious relationship to nature.

Decal

Tertius Kapp wrote the screenplay and produced the film with Bouwer and Jorrie van der Walt.

Ayo Kepher-Maat negotiated the deal for Decal along with Nate Bolotin from XYZ Films on behalf of filmmakers. XYZ is handling worldwide rights outside of South Africa.

Launched earlier this year, Decal released its first pic, Bleecker Street’s Supernova, starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci, followed by The World to Come, with Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby, Christopher Abbott, and Casey Affleck.

Upcoming titles include Sundance comedy Together Together, starring Ed Helms and Patti Harrison, Neon’s Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, the Sundance award-winning animated film, Flee, and Jamila Wignot’s Ailey, an immersive portrait of dance pioneer Alvin Ailey.