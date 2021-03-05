You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Janelle Monáe On Writing “Turntables”, Supporting Stacey Abrams & Creating “More Stories Of Black Joy”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

NYC Movie Theaters Reopen Today After A Year; What To Expect As Tickets On Sale From 'Raya' To 'Tenet'
Read the full story

Decal Picks Up Horror Thriller ‘Gaia’ Ahead Of SXSW Debut

Gaia
Gaia XYZ Films

EXCLUSIVE: Decal, the newly formed home entertainment distributor from Neon and Bleecker Street, has secured the North American rights to Gaia, a South African horror-thriller directed by Jaco Bouwer. The pic, which is set to debut in the Midnight section of the upcoming virtual SXSW this month, is slated for a theatrical release this Summer.

Starring Monique Rockman, Carel Nel, Anthony Oseyemi, and Alex Van Dyk, the plot follows a park ranger on a surveillance mission in a primordial forest who encounters two survivalists living a post-apocalyptic lifestyle. The boy and his philosophical father seem to have their own religion and a mysterious relationship to nature.

Decal

Tertius Kapp wrote the screenplay and produced the film with Bouwer and Jorrie van der Walt.

Ayo Kepher-Maat negotiated the deal for Decal along with Nate Bolotin from XYZ Films on behalf of filmmakers. XYZ is handling worldwide rights outside of South Africa.

Launched earlier this year, Decal released its first pic, Bleecker Street’s Supernova, starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci, followed by The World to Come, with Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby, Christopher Abbott, and Casey Affleck.

Upcoming titles include Sundance comedy Together Together, starring Ed Helms and Patti Harrison, Neon’s Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, the Sundance award-winning animated film, Flee, and Jamila Wignot’s Ailey, an immersive portrait of dance pioneer Alvin Ailey.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad