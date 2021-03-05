‘Dear…’ Docuseries Renewed For Season 2 At Apple

Viola Davis, Selena Gomez and Jane Fonda are among the stars set to be profiled in season two of Apple TV+’s Dear… after the docuseries was renewed.

The streamer is returning with ten more episodes of the show, which comes from R.J. Cutler, the filmmaker behind Apple’s recent documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.

Ava DuVernay, Billy Porter, Sandra Oh, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, waterman Laird Hamilton and former Vogue creative director Andre Leon Talley are also being profiled.

The series will air later this year.

The first season featured Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland and Big Bird.

Dear… is inspired by Apple’s Dear Apple spots and is produced by Boat Rocker’s Matador Content. It is exec produced by Cutler alongside Jane Cha, Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson, and Donny Jackson.